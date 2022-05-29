Advance bookings of Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj to kickstart today

Pic: Instagram/akshaykumar

Advance bookings of Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj have begun today (May 29). The actor’s first historical film, Samrat Prithviraj, is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty king Prithviraj Chauhan. The film also stars Manushi Chhillar, and it is her Bollywood acting debut. There are huge expectations from the film.



Rohan Malhotra, Vice President of YRF Distribution, says, “Samrat Prithviraj is a big-screen spectacle based on the life of the great warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. The film has been conceived, devised and shot in a manner that’s best experienced on the biggest possible screen. YRF is leaving no stone unturned to make it the widest ever release for a Hindi film of superstar Akshay Kumar’s 30-year career. Tickets will go on sale from today for Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions.”

As advance bookings open, Akshay hopes that parents across India would take their kids to watch Samrat Prithviraj and that the king’s life is saluted in schools as a part of the curriculum. “Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s life is truly inspirational. The values he stood for, the courage he wielded, the purity he had in his heart and the love he had for his motherland make him an exceptional human being. He is a great example of what an Indian should be. He only lived to stand up for truth, honour and justice, and I feel these are the virtues that we should all aspire to uphold in our daily lives,” he shares.

Elaborating further, Akshay adds, “I want all kids to watch Samrat Prithviraj, and I hope it becomes a part of the curriculum in schools. It is a film that can teach us many things, and it is also a film that tells us about our glorious history. I feel we should all get to know the tales of heroism and bravery of those who stood up for our country, and the life of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan is a glowing example of this. It is a story that needs to be told to the kids and the youth of our country. I’m honoured to be bringing the story of this legendary warrior to them.”

Samrat Prithviraj is helmed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Manushi plays the role of King Prithviraj Chauhan’s beloved Sanyogita. It will release in theatres on June 3.