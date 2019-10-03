Aditya Thackeray files nomination: When Sena scion was spotted with Disha Patani

Aaditya Thackeray, the veritable 'crown prince' of the Shiv Sena, on Thursday filed his nomination papers from the Worli Assembly seat in Mumbai for the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The 29-year-old stepped out to create history by becoming the first member of the Thackeray family to discard the 'remote control' and choose to make a direct connect with the public by plunging into the electoral fray. This rebel soul is no different than those politicians who've had a brush with Bollywood and vice versa.

