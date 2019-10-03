Aditya Thackeray files nomination: When Sena scion was spotted with Disha Patani

Aaditya Thackeray, the veritable 'crown prince' of the Shiv Sena, on Thursday filed his nomination papers from the Worli Assembly seat in Mumbai for the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly elections.
The 29-year-old stepped out to create history by becoming the first member of the Thackeray family to discard the 'remote control' and choose to make a direct connect with the public by plunging into the electoral fray. This rebel soul is no different than those politicians who've had a brush with Bollywood and vice versa.
Disha Patani who has been in headlines for her rumoured relationship with Tiger Shroff was once linked with Aditya, after being spotted out for dinner in Bandra.
Fans back then found it unusual, since they are used to seeing Disha with Tiger even before Baaghi 2 release, and it was hard to see her with someone else. After the pictures surfaces fans even questioned if Disha ditched Tiger and wrote comments like, "Ek Tha Tiger" and "Tiger Zinda Hai?"
When asked about this, Disha told Hindustan Times, “You go on dinners and lunches with friends, what’s wrong? Everyone has friends who are male and female. You don’t choose friends on the basis of gender. I don’t need to only befriend females.”
“I’ve chosen a profession in which I will be scrutinised. If people misjudge, I don’t care. I focus only on work", she added.
While the incident is months old, Disha is currently in awe of Tiger's recent release War, which also stars Hrithik Roshan.
