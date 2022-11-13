Aditya Seal shares, 'I hope people like my chemistry with Nikita Dutta in Rocket Gang and cast us together'

Aditya Seal | Pic: Instagram/adityaseal

The Aditya Seal-starrer Rocket Gang hit screens on November 11. The film, which also stars Nikita Dutta, is directed by Bosco Martis and produced by Zee Studios. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive interview. Excerpts:

Every Friday is a testing time for the artistes. Do you agree?

Yes, every weekend is also important. Frankly speaking, this is the first time I am feeling a lot of pressure. In my previous films like Indoo Ki Jawani or Student of the Year 2, we had somebody who was responsible to get the audiences inside the theatres. Be it Kiara (Advani) or Tiger (Shroff). That responsibility wasn’t there on me with those films. But with this film, the responsibility is on me, Nikita and Bosco. Though I am not showing it as I don’t like to psyche myself in that way.

Is doing solo films fearful for you? Do you like multi-starrers?

I have no such agenda. I just go for films that make me feel happy and content. The content has to be the king. Sau log ho, teen log ho, ya dus log ho, it makes no difference to me. The film has to make me happy and satisfied. I need to have a peaceful sleep.

Does this film showcase any Children's Day celebrations?

No, we don’t have any Children’s Day celebrations as such in the film. This is God’s plan and children are being celebrated in the film. We were supposed to come on May 6, but due to unavoidable situations the film got pushed a little. This is the perfect day as the film has been released very close to Children’s Day. We have five fantastic children in the film. It’s just God’s way of saying, ‘I am with you’.

How was it working with the children?

I remember Bosco sir told me that there are a few kids and we will have to handle them. But truly speaking the children have handled us. They are too mature or at that age we were ignorant. These kids are way too smart. We don’t need to explain them much. Just one instruction and they do well. Also, they have a personal trainer and blindly follow them. There is no excuse for that. So, they come from such similar backgrounds. It was like they are innocent and well-behaved and obedient.

Aditya Seal with Bosco Martis and Nikita Dutta | SSP

At any time did you feel that the children were doing better and you had to come up to their level?

Every single day these children were acing it. Dance we weren’t even closely performing like them. They were too good. They are fantastic dancers and performers. I feel as adults our minds get corrupted. Children are so natural their switch gets on and off instantly. They really don’t know anything about their threshold.

How emotional are you?

If you show a video of 30 seconds and if it’s emotional I will start crying. There are films I have seen 16 times, like Titanic. If I watch it today, I will start crying! I remember all the dialogues and cry at the drop of my hat.

So, you are like the lover boy of Titanic?

I guess so. I do think shiddat wala types ka pyaar karta hoon main.

A new on screen jodi is born with Aditya Seal and Nikita Dutta. Your thoughts?

Oh, we didn’t realise this. I hope people like our chemistry and cast us together. Indeed a new jodi is born (smiles).