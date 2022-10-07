Aditya Seal, Nikita Dutta-starrer Rocket Gang's movie trailer to be launched in 20 schools across India

Aditya Seal, Nikita Dutta | Pics: Instagram/adityaseal/nikifying

The makers of Bosco Leslie Martis’s Rocket Gang will be showcasing the trailer of their dance fantasy-comedy drama in schools across different cities of the country. It’s learnt that the trailer, touted as a perfect treat for children, will be viewed in 20 schools all over India including Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Amritsar amongst other states and over 10,000 kids.

Interestingly, the makers will be showing the trailer even before revealing it to the audience and media and also conducting seminars about ‘good touch, bad touch’ among kids. While the makers have already started the campaign, they have been receiving terrific responses from the kids, wanting to see more.

Rocket Gang is a dance fantasy-comedy drama directed by Bosco Leslie Martis and produced by Zee Studios. With this film, renowned choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis will be seen debuting as a director.

Rocket Gang will release in theatres on November 11 and is a perfect Children’s Day treat for children. The film stars Aditya Seal, Nikita Dutta, Jason Tham, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Mokshda Jailkhani, Dipali Borkar, Tejas Varma, Jayshree Gogoi, Aadvik Mongia and Siddhant Sharma.