Aditi Rao Hydari finishes shooting for 'Hey Sinamika' co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal

"There is a reason everyone loves Brinda master so much. Choreographer, director, daughter, sister, friend, wife, mother... and most importantly ALL heart with super human efficiency (she will not leave you till she gets her shot! Thank you for being you and thank you for choosing me. Love you Brinda master. It's a Wrap! #HeySinamika #TeamGoals. @brinda_gopal @dqsalmaan @kajalaggarwalofficial @officialjiostudios @globalonestudios #BrindaMaster #GlobalOneStudios," Aditi captioned the picture.

The film marks the directorial debut of ace choreographer Brindha Gopal, and also features K. Bhagyaraj, Suhasini Mani Ratnam and Khushbu Sundar.