Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya X Review: 'One Of The Best Shows', 'Bawaal Series Banayi Hai'; Kay Kay Menon Starrer Leaves Netizens Impressed

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya X Review | Instagram

Amazon Prime Video's new series titled Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya started streaming on Friday. The series stars Kay Kay Menon, Archana Puran Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Abhimanyu Singh, and Prasanna Bisht. The trailer had grabbed everyone's attention, and it looks like the series has impressed the audience as well.

Many people have already binged-watched the series, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter). A netizen tweeted, "This is one of the best shows from Prime after the peak of Panchayat. Kay Kay Menon is, as always, a delight to watch. Beneath all the humour is a heartfelt story about education, hope, and people who choose to make a difference despite a broken system. #AdarshBaalVidyalaya (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Kya bawaal series banayi hai 🤣🔥 ek hi go mein poore 7 ke 6 episode nipta diye. Itna hanse ki gharwalon ko laga hamari bhi script likhi ja rahi hai! 😂 Push-kar🤣 kya kirdar hai, har scene mein loot liya! (sic)."

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One more netizen tweeted, "This is a series that entertains, makes you laugh, and, most importantly, forces you to think (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, clearly netizens have loved Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya!

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 2.5 stars to Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya and wrote, "There are shows that are a treat to binge-watch, and then there is this one. Since there is so much going on in Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, it ends up becoming more boring and less entertaining. One really wants to root for the main characters; however, they are too clichéd. Despite a solid premise, the show disappoints. It could have been an exceptional one that highlights the problems faced by students and teachers in an Indian school. However, it ends up being banal. It can easily be skipped."