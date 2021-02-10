Adah Sharma’s new film, Chuha Billi, puts spotlight on mental health

Adah Sharma is all set to star in a movie titled Chuha Billi, which spotlights problems related to mental health. Directed by Prasad Kadam and produced by FNP Media, the film is set to release on February 12.

“Mental health is a very serious and complex topic. We wanted to make sure we make a sensible film. We didn’t want to romanticise or victimise one who are suffering. Adah and Anupriya Goenka both have done fantastic job to be true to their characters,” Prasad said.

"This is a special movie for us to be associated with. Both Adah and Anupriya are great performers and to be able to present this Movie aligns with our future goals as well. We are taking this as our first association of many with these artists. We hope people would love this as much as we loved and help us give -- viewers best of short format content in future as well" said Ahmad Faraz -- Content Head-FNP Media