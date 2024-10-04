Mumbai: SRK's Co-Star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Criticises Bandra Police For NOT Filing Complaint Against Friend Facing 'Brutal Assault' By Husband

Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa co-star, Bollywood actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, urged Mumbai Police to take action against a man for assaulting his wife. In a series of posts on X, Suchitra revealed that the victim, who happens to be her friend, had approached Bandra Police to lodge an official complaint against her husband, however, they refused to file one.

Taking to social media, Suchitra questioned the safety of women and asked why her friend did not receive any support from the police.

It all started on Thursday (October 3) after the victim posted on X about being 'assaulted' by her husband. She wrote, "After being brutally assaulted by husband #Bandrapolice sends me back with NC. No FIR. No Medicals done. #lostfaithinmumpolice."

Replying to her post, the actress wrote, "@MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice Pls help. I've been witness to this man brutally assaulting his wife over the yrs. The only reason @torcato_sakina kept silent 4 many yrs was for the children. He's at it again. How safe are #women in #India if even the police does not support them?"

In another post, Suchitra mentioned, "Deeply disturbed. Today a dearest girlfriend went to complain at #bandrapolicestation that her husband had hit her YET again, but she was dismissed off stating there are no visible signs of injury so no case here & she shld file a dv case in court instead of police station."

Deeply disturbed. Today a dearest girlfriend went to complain at #bandrapolicestation that her husband had hit her YET again, but she was dismissed off stating there are no visible signs of injury so no case here & she shld file a dv case in court instead of police station

1/1 — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) October 3, 2024

She added, "Her pleas to be taken to hospital for examination of assault dismissed. Must a woman have to bleed to death before she is accorded protection? #Wakeupindia #enoughisenough."

Soon after she shared the posts, a user suggested, "All of you ladies gang up and go hit the man." This did not go down well with her and she replied, "Women don't need barbaric violent solutions as u pathetically suggest. We need compassionate laws and protection from our police. We need our dignity & our safety. Does every woman have the capacity to run to court? No!!! What are police for? This is shameful."

Another X user suggested that the victim should have gone to any government hospital for treatment and a 'medico legal case'. Reacting to the user, Suchitra said that the woman was not in the right state of mind after being assaulted.

Women dont need barbaric violent solutions as u pathetically suggest.



We need compassionate laws and protection from our police. We need our dignity & our safety.



Does every woman have the capacity to run to court? No!!! What are police for? This is shameful. https://t.co/PxD3CvWCeM — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) October 3, 2024

"Do u think a battered woman in such severe trauma can think so practically? Y shld she go herself to prove she was assaulted? Its the job of @MumbaiPolice to have done that. Instead of doubting her /treating her like wrongdoer for complaining," the actress wrote.

Further expressing her disappointment with the police for not registering a case against her friend's husband, Suchitra wrote, "Too upset right now on the matter of #bandrapolicestation so callously dismissing a case of a beaten/ assaulted woman. Backslapping with criminal husband... Women need a compassionate society. Women need safe laws, to be heard, protected."

Too upset right now on the matter of #bandrapolicestation so callously dismissing a case of a beaten/ assualted woman.

Backslapping with criminal husband



Women need a compassionate society. Women need safe laws, to be heard, protected.#enoughisenough.



More tomorrow — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) October 3, 2024

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suchitra was last seen in Amazon Prime Video show Guilty Minds, which released in the year 2022. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects yet.