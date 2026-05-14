'Actors Forgot To Take A Stand': Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet & Sara Ali Khan Slammed For Not Raising A Voice As Paps Behave Unprofessionally With Creator Siddharth Aalambayan- Watch VIDEO

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet & Sara Ali Khan Slammed After Paps Behave Unprofessionally With Creator Siddharth Aalambayan |

A video of Mashable India host Siddharth Aalambayan has gone viral on social media, where he was seen enjoying roadside food in Mumbai with the Pati Patni Aur Woh Do cast. While having street food with Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh, paparazzi present at the spot were seen behaving unprofessionally towards Siddharth.

The viral video shows paps referring to Siddharth as "vada pav." As he accidentally blocked the cameras while trying to eat with the star cast, several photographers were heard shouting comments like, "Aey" and "Hat jao." One of them even said, "Ye vada pav ko hatao."

Initially irritated by the paps' behaviour, Siddharth ignored the remarks and continued enjoying the food. However, after repeated shouting and comments directed at him, he eventually lost his calm. Reacting to the unprofessional behaviour, Siddharth said, "Pyar se bhai pyar se. Aey aey mat kro."

After Filmibeat shared the video of the incident, several social media users questioned why Ayushmann, Rakul, and Sara Ali Khan did not react to the inappropriate behaviour. One user commented, "I want to ask why Ayushman, Rakul, Sara is not raising a voice for him. It's a shame and these people influence our society." Another wrote, "Sooo much into faking the actors forgot to take a stand for him." A third user criticised the actors for staying silent and said, "Why this 3 people are smiling not even taking stand for that person so rude."

yeh kaun hai jisko papz keh rahe hain “ae vada pao” “hat ja re takle” pic.twitter.com/uV0Jl6MgKj — Arun Lol (@dhaikilokatweet) May 14, 2026

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is slated to release in theatres on May 15, 2026, after being postponed from its earlier Holi release date. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the romantic comedy stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The film serves as a follow-up to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh and is expected to revolve around a chaotic relationship drama packed with comedy and confusion.

Disclaimer: FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.