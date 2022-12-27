Actor Siddharth claims he was 'harassed' at Madurai airport: 'Made my parents remove...'

Actor Siddharth |

Actor Siddharth again made it to the headlines. But this time the actor smashed the airport security personnel at Tamil Nadu's Madurai on social media.

Taking his Instagram handle. Siddharth shared an airport security check picture and alleged that his parents were harassed by the security staff.

About the incident

Siddharth blamed the airport security for harassing his parents. He also pointed out that they are 'showing off their power'. The actor also even that the CRPF men refused to speak in English even though they were requested to do so.

Read Also Actor Siddharth adds fuel to dating rumours with Aditi Rao Hydari with latest Instagram post

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari Dating?

Reportedly, Siddharth is dating Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari. Back in October, the actor also shared an interesting post for Aditi.

According to the reports, the duo met on the sets of their film ‘Maha Samundram’ in 2021 and started dating. Not just that, they were also seen together at the wedding of actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa in Chandigarh.

Siddharth's upcoming

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddharth will be seen in Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2'.

Read Also Hyderabad police book actor Siddharth for tweet against Saina Nehwal