Actor Sayaji Shinde Undergoes Angioplasty In Satara After Severe Chest Pain, Shares Health Update (VIDEO)

Popular actor Sayaji Shinde was rushed to the hospital after he experienced severe chest pain. According to several media reports, the actor was diagnosed with blockages in the arteries supplying blood to his heart. Angioplasty was also performed recently and now, he is said to be in a stable condition.

The 65-year-old actor was admitted to Pratibha Hospital in Satara on April 11.

On Friday, the actor shared a video in which he is seen in the hospital. He shared his health update with his fans and followers and stated that he is stable and there is no need to worry.

"Hi, I'm very well. All the fans who love me, my well wishers are with me, nothing to worry now. I will be there for your entertainment soon... thank you," he wrote in Marathi and added a folded hands emoticon in the caption.

Soon after he shared the video on Instagram, his well-wishers prayed for his speedy recovery. Fans flooded the comments section of his post with 'Get well soon' messages.

Sayaji Shinde has worked in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films. He is known for his versatile performances and has played a wide range of roles throughout his career.

He is best known for playing negative roles in films and is remembered for his performances in films like Shool, Kurukshetra, Andhrudu, Arundhati and Ghar Banduk Biryani among many others.