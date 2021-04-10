Actor Satish Kaul aka Lord Indra dies of Covid-19

Veteran actor Satish Kaul, who was best known for his role of Lord Indra in BR Chopra's "Mahabharat", passed away in Ludhiana on Saturday. He died owing to Covid-19 complications. The late actor, said to be in his early to mid-seventies, had also acted in the popular show "Vikram Aur Betaal", and was often hailed as Amitabh Bachchan of Punjabi cinema in his heydays.

Kaul, who worked in over 300 Punjabi and Hindi films along with several TV serials, shifted to Punjab from Mumbai in 2011 with plans to start an acting school in Ludhiana. However, things didn't work out and the project failed, bringing financial woes. Kaul was in dire states and had even sought help publicly from the film industry. Kaul is survived by Satya Devi, his caretaker.