Actor Riya Roy creates content that inspires many young upcoming talent |

The world of social media is expanding with each passing day, and many young people are busy creating content. Establishing oneself in social media is not as easy as earlier today; your content must be creative and eye catching. One such Beauty & Lifestyle Content Creator, Riya Roy, has been creating a niche for herself on social media. Her intriguing content has led her success to reach heights, and because of the same, she has got the chance to work in many music videos.

Hailing from Kolkata, actor Riya Roy grew up with a dream of creating some unique content especially based on beauty and lifestyle. Currently, she has 135K followers, who she keeps on inspiring with her work. She produces varied types of content and even has a keen interest in modeling. Passionate about trying new looks, she dorns from Western to Indian clothes and guides her followers to wear the dress on which occasion.

After successfully establishing herself in the world of content creators, she is living her Bollywood dream; recently, she has shot her upcoming music video Sutta, sung by Bigg Boss fame Jaan Kumar Sanu will soon hit the web. Before this, Riya has done Dil Janiya which was released on zee music sung by Raja Hasan and Rehna Tu before. She is now a successful model, actor, dancer, and content creator. She is a complete package of talent who loves to try on new things and is even passionate about traveling to corner of the world.

Talking about her recent song and future plans, Riya Roy shared, “Sutta is different than what I have done till now. After hearing the track, I knew this was something I wanted to do. When we shot for Sutta, we had a gala time. There were so much learning and memories that we made. I enjoyed it to the fullest.”

She added, “Through my content, I make sure that every viewer of my gets to learn about dressing themselves up and working on their grooming. In the future, I would love to work on many such projects and keep inspiring people with my work.”

With so much in her bag, Actor Riya roy is full of talent and has a long way to go in the industry. Her constant hard work will surely get her many amazing projects, and in the future, we might get her to see them on big screens as well. We wish Riya Roy a great future ahead!