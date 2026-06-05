Actor James Handy Stabbed To Death At 81 By Girlfriend's Son, LA Police Arrests 44-Year-Old; CCTV Footage Of Accused Surfaces

Veteran Hollywood actor James Handy, best known for his appearances in Jumanji and Top Gun: Maverick, died after a stabbing incident at his Los Angeles residence. He was 81.

Reportedly, authorities have arrested Michael Gledhill, the son of Handy’s girlfriend, in connection with the actor’s death. According to police, Gledhill, 44, lived at the home with his mother and Handy.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday morning when officers responded to a 911 call from the residence. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the caller stated, “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.”

When police arrived, they found Handy unconscious in the front yard with a stab wound to his chest. Emergency responders transported him to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators reportedly said that Gledhill identified himself to officers at the scene and told them he was the person they were looking for. He was subsequently taken into custody and booked on suspicion of one count of murder.

Jail records show that Gledhill’s bail has been set at USD 2 million. It was not immediately known whether he had legal representation. Public records did not list an attorney, and inquiries to the county public defender’s office had not been immediately returned.

The investigation into Handy’s death remains ongoing.

🇺🇲🔸In Los Angeles, 81-year-old American actor James Handy, known for his roles in the films "Top Gun," "Maverick," and "Logan," was murdered.

The attack was carried out by 44-year-old Michael Gledhill, the son of the actor's partner, who lived in the same building with them. pic.twitter.com/id0rNWWy7f — Argonaut (@FapeFop90614) June 5, 2026

About James Handy

Handy leaves behind a career that spanned nearly five decades. Born in New York, he built an extensive body of work across film, television, and theatre, earning approximately 150 screen credits on IMDb.

Many audiences remember him for playing the exterminator in the 1995 fantasy adventure film Jumanji. More recently, he portrayed bartender Jimmy in the 2022 blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick.

Over the years, Handy also became a familiar face on television, appearing in acclaimed series such as NCIS: Los Angeles, The Closer, Cold Case, Alias, Crossing Jordan, Commander in Chief, Criminal Minds, Castle, 9-1-1, and Mulaney.

📌 Veteran actor James Handy has died at his home in Los Angeles after a fatal stabbing



The actor’s girlfriend’s son, Michael Gledhill, 44, has been arrested and charged on suspicion of murder.



According to the police statement, a 911 caller said: “I am the son of man, I just… pic.twitter.com/Luf62WqyrB — Context 360 (@NewsContext360) June 5, 2026

Beyond acting, Handy also starred in and produced the critically acclaimed film Street to Table, a story centred on chefs struggling to survive in New York amid rising living costs and fierce competition. He was also involved in playwright David Hare’s politically significant production Stuff Happens, which explored the events surrounding the Iraq War.

His first screen credit came in 1977 with Taps, marking the beginning of a career that would continue for decades across multiple genres and platforms.