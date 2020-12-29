Actor Diganth Manchale’s first look in Marigold takes netizens by storm

Actor Diganth Manchale is on cloud nine. After being forced to stay home most part of the year, the actor has now been able to sing back-to-back films, one of which is Marigold.

The film’s team recently released a first look of the actor in the movie on his birthday and it had fans asking for more. A commercial thriller, Marigold is being helmed by a debutant director called Raghavendra M Nayak.

“Marigold always makes people associate the name with biscuits. But here, “Mari” refers to sell in Kannada while the “gold” means just that — gold,” states Raghavendra. The story meanwhile, is about how Diganth finds a hold biscuit and his life which takes an unexpected turn after it. “And Diganth has to devise various ways to get out of the hurdles and that forms the crux of the film,” shares the director. Raghavendra points out to us that his film will not be a regular romantic film, but instead will be high on content.

“There will be elements of romance but that will not be the main focus,” he said.

Marigold is being produced by Raghuvardhan who had also made Prem’s Gunavantha. The re-recording of the film is on currently and Raghavendra is confident that the movie has shaped well.