Actor-comedian Mallika Dua spills the tea on her love life

We would love to know what you are looking for in a guy...

A lot of people laugh when I say this, but the next guy I date has to be up for a live-in relationship in a 3BHK in Mumbai — where I would be occupying two rooms, since I have to have a separate place for my clothes, shoes and accessories, and, of course, my space. I will be willing to share the third bedroom with him (laughs).

When I was younger, having a guy was just about love-shove that melts your heart. But that’s the idyllic kind of amateur love. I am in a space where I want to know how he will be contributing to my life. There is this cliché dialogue everyone tells you that when you find the right person, he will complete you. Well, I don’t need anyone to complete me. I am already complete. I would want someone who adds to my life.

Jokes apart, what are the must haves and definite No in your man?

First, he should not be a brat, he should be financially independent, or at least, he should have a plan and willing to work hard for it, cannot be someone who just knows to spend someone else’s hard-earned money. He has to be very, very respectful towards woman — even a stray comment here or there is a straight-off no for me. Many women claim ‘main sudhar dungi usko baad mein’ — I cannot do this. I want an equal; I don’t want to babysit someone. I think you can tell why I am single.

One more thing, a sense of humour would be great too, one gets tired after a point, when you are always expected to make people laugh. I don’t have the strength to make someone laugh in my real, mundane life. So, it would be great if there is someone who could make me feel lighter at the end of the day. Basically, my checklist caters to one simple fact: Will I be able to live with that person? If you cannot spend time with that person then what is the point? One needs to have some common habits. I cannot stand people who talk very loudly, listen to loud music or just generally are very loud. I operate on a low frequency unlike the characters I play… I am a very ‘ek light aur ek candle jalake chup chaap kamre mein baitho’ types.