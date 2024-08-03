'Absolutely Criminal': Ricky Kej SLAMS Air India For Downgrading Him To Economy Class, Calls Out 'Impolite' Staff & Threatens Legal Action

Renowned Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej slammed Air India for downgrading him from business to economy class without a refund. He called out the staff for not helping him and for being 'impolite'. Kej also threatened legal action against the airline if they fail to give him a refund. The music composer was travelling from Mumbai to Bengaluru on Saturday (August 3).

Taking to his official X account, Kej penned a long note to voice his frustration and share his unsatisfactory experience with the airline's service.

He wrote, "Wow.. 3rd time this is happening to me in one year. I booked and paid for a business class ticket on @airindia from Mumbai to Bengaluru. When I reach the departure gate, the staff rudely tells me that I have been downgraded (for no reason) and they cannot give me a refund. What's up with Air India?"

He specifically mentioned an employee, identified as Nishita Singh, and described his interaction with her as "absolutely not helpful, and impolite." Further criticising the airline, Kej urged them to "introspect and see if they are capable of running an airline in the first place." Air India has yet to provide an official comment on Kej's post.

In a follow up post on X, Kej wrote, "It is ok to have operational issues due to unforeseen circumstances. But to not provide quick and effective resolutions for the same is absolutely criminal.. and not befitting of a reputed brand."

The musician's another post tread, "I think it is a very reasonable ask @airindia. Since you have downgraded me from business to economy class (without any prior notice) all that I need to know: 1. How much of refund I will get. 2. When will I get my refund 3. How do I get the refund. Based on this I can make a decision to change my flight, or board. Also you need to give your customer peace of mind that I will not have to run from pillar to post to get my refund. Also, I will only expect a 100 pc refund, because I was not offered the service that I chose and paid for. If not, I WILL be taking legal action."

In June 2023, Kej had shared his frustrating experience aboard an Air India flight from Delhi to Bengaluru. Even then, he was unexpectedly moved from business class to economy class without any prior notice.

According to Ricky, the trouble has begun when he and another business class passenger were asked to wait at the counter for a staggering 20 minutes at the departure gate.