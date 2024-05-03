Bigg Boss OTT 2 Runner-Up Abhishek Malhan Makes Shocking Revelation About Crush Sonam Bajwa: 'She Is Married'

Abhishek is a well-known YouTuber, who rose to fame in Salman Khann's show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. The actor is often viral on social media, and has amazed everyone with his stunts, and savage response. In one of his recent interviews, the handsome hunk claimed that his crush Sonam Bajwa is married.

Sonam is one of the popular face of the Punjabi film industry. She is known for her acting skills and also turning heads with it comes to fashion. However, Sonam has always been private about her personal life. In the video, Abhishek questioned about the rumour he would like to spread about himself. To which Abhishek revealed, “I am dating Sonam Bajwa or Tripti Dimri. Aisa koi bhi rumour banana ho toh bana do, I don't mind."

In the same interview, he made a shocking revelation about Sonam's marriage and said, “Mujhe pata chala she is married, aisa mujhe sunne ko aya. Apko nhi pata, but mereko pata hai. (I got to know that she is married, I have heard this, you guys don't know, but I know)."

There are many speculations about Sonam's marriage. As earlier a Reddit user even shared the claims of Sonam's marriage. And as per the sources, it was claimed, that she has been married to a Delhi-based pilot, Rakshit Agnihotri, for the past three years. If these reports are to be believed, Sonam's husband, Rakshit, is a pilot from West Delhi. Their wedding, a hush-hush affair, took place on September 23, 2020. The actress has kept the news under wrap.

