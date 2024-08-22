Abhishek Banerjee On Casting Couch In Bollywood: 'There Is Fear, #MeToo Movement Has Helped'

Abhishek Banerjee | Instagram

Several actors have reacted to the Justice Hema Committee report that has made shocking allegations regarding the casting concerns and working conditions which people opt for in showbiz. Actor Abhishek Banerjee who started his journey as a casting director reacted about the same and called the findings disgusting.

According to him, a lot has changed in the industry in regards to the casting couch incidents are concerned. He revealed that in earlier times people had this gossip about casting.

Recalling an incident, the actor stated to News 18, "When I had just become a casting director, I remember I was travelling on a train and some people asked me what I did in Mumbai. I said, ‘Main casting director hoon’. They were like, ‘Oh, casting couch.’ I felt very embarrassed and awkward. I thought ‘How do I change this perception? What do I tell my in-laws? Are they also thinking the same? Are my parents also thinking the same? Do we have no dignity?’ So, it has been 11-12 years of casting and we have been working on this. Now if you ask actresses or actors, they will tell you that every casting team is very professional."

He also emphasised the fact that how MeeToo has helped in such a situation, and also stated that predators are not powerful and are scared people.

"There is a fear because you know social media uproot such people. The #MeToo movement has also helped. Sab darr gaye. Sabko samajh main aaya that you can’t hide anymore. The predators, the people in power are powerless because they’re hiding and doing it. If somebody is doing something in the dark, are they powerful? The law of the jungle is that lions and tigers are kings and hyenas have no power," he concluded.

On the work front, he is riding high on the success of his films Vedaa, and Stree 2. He will also be seen in the South film Suriya 44.