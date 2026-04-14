Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Why He Never Bought IPL Team: 'It Was Out Of My Budget, I'm Not Someone Who...'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan may be actively involved in sports team ownership, but the Indian Premier League (IPL) has never been part of his investment portfolio. The actor recently opened up about why he never bought an IPL franchise despite being passionate about sports.

In an interview with Forbes, Abhishek explained that the high cost of IPL teams when the league first started made it difficult for him to enter the space.

He said, “It is very interesting. I don’t know anybody who doesn’t like the IPL. I think it is the ultimate in sports entertainment. I would love to be involved in it, but at that point of time - first of all, to be honest – when it started, it was very expensive. I was a fledgling actor… my films had just started doing well, I had begun earning some decent money, but it was out of my budget.”

Although he admires the IPL, Abhishek said he also questioned what role he could personally play if he owned a franchise. He stated that the Board of Control for Cricket in India already manages the league efficiently.

He said, “More importantly, I didn’t know what I could contribute. In terms of infrastructure, the BCCI does a wonderful job - so what could I bring to the table? I am not someone who is happy sitting in the stands and waving. ‘Oh, a star has arrived’... I am not that person… If you have seen me at my matches, I am very involved. I sit with the players. I live with them. I train them if I can. I even approve what they eat every day. I micromanage everything – that’s how I like to work.”

Abhishek has invested in other sports ventures. He is the owner of Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League and also co-owns football club Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League. The actor is often seen attending matches and supporting his teams alongside his family.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Abhishek was last seen in Kaalidhar Laapata, directed by Madhumita. He will next appear in King, directed by Siddharth Anand and headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla and Jaideep Ahlawat, and is scheduled to release in theatres in December this year.

He also has the historical action drama Raja Shivaji in the pipeline. The film is co-written and directed by Riteish Deshmukh, who will play the titular role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.