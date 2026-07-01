'Abhi Na Jao Chod Kar...': Aly Goni Shares Emotional Laughter Chefs 3 Farewell Video As Cast Bids Goodbye To The Show- VIDEO

Aly Goni Shares Emotional Laughter Chefs 3 Farewell Video As Cast Bids Goodbye To The Show- VIDEO |

Laughter Chefs 3 has officially wrapped up, and to celebrate the unforgettable memories made on set, Aly Goni shared a heartfelt video featuring some of the show's most memorable moments. The cast members also expressed their gratitude to fans for showering them with immense love throughout the season. The clip opens with the entire cast singing, "Abhi Na Jao Chod Kar Ke Dil Abhi Bhara Nahi."

The emotional montage then captures Aly sharing several fun-filled and heartwarming moments with his fellow contestants and co-stars. Towards the end of the video, Aly and the rest of the cast say, "Naya season le ke hum jaldi wapas aayenge." Flaunting the roses they received on the final day of the shoot, Aly thanked viewers, saying, "Aap sab ko thank you hame itna bada banane ke liye."

Sharing the video, Aly captioned it, "Acha toh hum chalte hai. Milte hai jald... Love you all." Bidding goodbye to the season, Jannat Zubair wrote, "Signing off. Until next time." Karan Kundrra commented, "Will miss you little Jannat," while Arjun Bijlani reacted with, "Nahiiiiiiiii," followed by red heart emojis. Aly affectionately called Jannat his "Bittu," and Kashmera Shah wrote, "We love you all. This is my family and my favorite people."

After months of entertaining viewers with its unique blend of comedy and cooking challenges, Laughter Chefs 3 has officially wrapped up its shoot. Hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, the season featured Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Elvish Yadav, Isha Malviya, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee.

With Laughter Chefs 3 wrapping up, Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 will be making it's way to Colors TV. As per reports, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is expected to release on July 25, 2026.