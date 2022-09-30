Aashiesh Sharrma spills the beans on Hindutva Chapter One - Main Hindu Hoon, 'It’s important for us to narrate such stories to our youth.'

Aashiesh Sharrma will soon be seen in the film Hindutva Chapter One - Main Hindu Hoon. It has been directed by Karan Razdan. and will hit screens on October 7. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive chat.

Aashiesh is lapping up every bit of being an actor and producing films. “I am absolutely enjoying it. With this life has come to a full circle. I started with films with LSD and TV and now again films are happening. My journey started with films then I switched to TV and series. For me story is important whatever medium the story may be told. It doesn't matter to me. When I did TV I felt whatever I did was something that needed to be told and now whatever medium I am working in, it has good content,” he says.

The actor looks much fitter now and has developed a six-pack physique for Hindutva Chapter One - Main Hindu Hoon. He shares, “I change my physical self as per my character. In Hindutva… my character is roaming around in six packs which you will notice on the celluloid. Hindutva is an important narrative that needs to be told. As I said, what the story tells is important for me. The story of the film and what it stands for is very important. It’s important for us to narrate such stories to our youth looking at the scenario prevalent in our country.”

When asked if he is also producing the film, Aashiesh clarifies, “No, I am just an actor in it. Yes, I have taken my remuneration. But how much that can’t be revealed (smiles).”

He adds, “Our production venture Khejdi, which was placed into film festivals, did well. We have just finished another series which is a slice of life comedy. Under our production house Rachayita Films in collaboration with JJ Creations.”

On a parting note, the actor is all praise for how Indians have the freedom to follow any religion of their choice. “That’s the beauty of our nation and so it’s the beauty of Hindutva also. On this Hindu land many branches come out from this religion. Buddhism, Jainism, Sikhism and many more. All religions have their followers and we all live peacefully. This ideology embraces one and all as well as evolves alongside. Coming together is our strength,” he concludes.