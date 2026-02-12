Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Khan To Join Tamannaah Bhatia In Third Instalment Of Ragini MMS: Report

Tamannaah Bhatia & Junaid Khan In Ragini MMS 3? | Instagram

Ekta Kapoor's production venture, the third instalment of the Ragini MMS franchise, has been in the news for the past few months. There have been reports that Tamannaah Bhatia will be taking the franchise forward as the female lead. Recently, there were reports that the movie has been put on a backburner, as director Sahir Raza has opted out of the project due to creative differences.

But, now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, the movie is on track, and filmmaker Shashanka Ghosh will direct it. Not just the update on the director, the portal has also reported that Tamannaah and Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, are in talks to star in the film.

A source told the portal, “Tamannaah Bhatia and Junaid Khan are in talks to be a part of Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming film, and it is titled Ragini 3.”

While the makers have not yet confirmed the cast, it will surely be interesting to see Tamannaah and Junaid on the big screens together.

Ragini MMS Franchise

The first instalment of Ragini MMS was released in 2011. Starring Kainaz Motivala and Rajkummar Rao, the movie was a sleeper hit at the box office. The makers turned the film into a franchise, and part 2 was released in 2014.

Ragini MMS 2 starred Sunny Leone and Saahil Prem in the lead role, and it became a hit at the box office. Now everyone is waiting for the third instalment of the erotic-horror franchise.

Tamannaah Bhatia-Junaid Khan Upcoming Movies

Tamannaah currently has many movies lined up. She will be seen in movies like O'Romeo, Rakesh Maria biopic, V. Shantaram, Vvan The Force of the Forest, Ranger, and Purushan.

Meanwhile, Junaid has Ek Din lined up, which is slated to release on May 1, 2026. The movie will mark the Bollywood debut of South actress Sai Pallavi.