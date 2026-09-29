 Aamir Khan Yet To Sign His Next Film As Ashutosh Gowariker & Rajkumar Hirani Work On Projects For The Actor
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Aamir Khan Yet To Sign His Next Film As Ashutosh Gowariker & Rajkumar Hirani Work On Projects For The Actor

Aamir Khan is reportedly becoming more selective about his projects and has not signed a new film yet. Meanwhile, filmmaker friends Ashutosh Gowariker and Rajkumar Hirani are said to be developing projects for him. Aamir and Gowariker may reunite 25 years after Lagaan for Lalkaar, reportedly inspired by cricketer Lala Amarnath, while Hirani is also working on a project for him.

Meena IyerUpdated: Tuesday, September 29, 2026, 11:51 PM IST
Aamir Khan Yet To Sign His Next Film As Ashutosh Gowariker & Rajkumar Hirani Work On Projects For The Actor
Aamir Khan |

Aamir Khan, who has been having a low run at the movies recently, is now sceptical about signing on projects unless he is fully convinced. His team tells us that he has not signed anything new on the dotted line.

Ashutosh Gowariker

Ashutosh Gowariker |

However, two of his filmmaker friends, Ashutosh Gowariker (Lagaan) and Rajkumar Hirani (3 Idiots, PK), are allegedly getting projects ready for Aamir.

Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani |

25 years after Lagaan, Ashu and Aamir may work together in Lalkaar, a movie supposedly inspired by the world-famous cricketer, Lala Amarath. And, Hirani and his writer-partner, Abhijat Joshi, are trying to crack something for the 61-year-old actor as well. Looks like friendship will put Aamir’s film record on the right track. Here’s a lot to look forward to as far as good cinema goes.

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