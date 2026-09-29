Aamir Khan Yet To Sign His Next Film As Ashutosh Gowariker & Rajkumar Hirani Work On Projects For The Actor

Aamir Khan |

Aamir Khan, who has been having a low run at the movies recently, is now sceptical about signing on projects unless he is fully convinced. His team tells us that he has not signed anything new on the dotted line.

Ashutosh Gowariker |

However, two of his filmmaker friends, Ashutosh Gowariker (Lagaan) and Rajkumar Hirani (3 Idiots, PK), are allegedly getting projects ready for Aamir.

Rajkumar Hirani |

25 years after Lagaan, Ashu and Aamir may work together in Lalkaar, a movie supposedly inspired by the world-famous cricketer, Lala Amarath. And, Hirani and his writer-partner, Abhijat Joshi, are trying to crack something for the 61-year-old actor as well. Looks like friendship will put Aamir’s film record on the right track. Here’s a lot to look forward to as far as good cinema goes.