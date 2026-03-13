Aamir Khan Wins Hearts By Removing Shoes Before Lighting Diyas At Red Lorry Film Festival In Mumbai- VIDEO

Aamir Khan Wins Hearts By Removing Shoes Before Lighting Diyas at Red Lorry Film Festival In Mumbai |

The Red Lorry Film Festival, organised by BookMyShow, brought together filmmakers, actors, and industry professionals from across the country to celebrate cinema in Mumbai. As the event commenced, Aamir Khan was seen lighting the diyas. However, what captured everyone’s attention wasn’t just the tribute, it was his reverence in following the rituals, including removing his shoes before stepping forward to light the diyas.

Aamir Khan attended the Red Lorry Film Festival in a pink and blue shirt paired with beige trousers and brown shoes. When he was called to light the diyas, he paused to remove his shoes before performing the ritual. He then picked up a diya and lit it, following the ceremony with respect and grace.

Fans appreciated Aamir's effort and respect for Hindu tradition. Many flooded the comment section with clapping and heart emojis.

Alongside Aamir Khan, director Ashutosh Gowariker also graced the Red Lorry Film Festival, which will feature a special celebration marking the 25th anniversary of Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India. The third edition of the festival, running in Mumbai from March 13 to 15, will showcase over 120 films from around the world. Highlights include a Centrepiece Spotlight screening of the investigative drama Bayaan by Bikas Ranjan Mishra, with Huma Qureshi expected on the red carpet, Zoya Akhtar presenting the documentary Turtle Walker alongside director Taira Malaney, and a special session with Sriram Raghavan linked to his film Night Creatures. Festival Director and BookMyShow COO – Cinemas Ashish Saksena said the aim is to combine great cinema with engaging discussions, while giving audiences the chance to connect with filmmakers through conversations and special events.

Actors and filmmakers expected to attend the Red Lorry Film Festival include Ali Fazal, Zoya Akhtar, Huma Qureshi, Ashutosh, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Swapnil Joshi, Mukesh Chhabra, Bejoy Nambiar, Sriram Raghavan and Ram Gopal Varma.