Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt, Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar & Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma; Bollywood Gears Up For Monsoon Weddings In July |

There’s a saying that when it rains, it pours. And though El Niño is playing truant with the real monsoon season globally, there’s a mad scramble for monsoon weddings in B-Town.

July 5 — The registrar and the kazi, both needed?

Aamir Khan will reportedly marry his love of a few years, Gauri Spratt, on July 5 at a private ceremony. One of the ceremonies will be attended by his two former wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. His mother Zeenat and his two real sisters, Nikhat Khan Hegde and Farhat Khan Datta (she’s married to Reena Datta’s brother), will also attend. So will four children: Aamir’s three, Junaid, Ira and Azaad, and Gauri’s one young son. The marriage guests will also include his cousins Mansoor and Nuzhat, and nephew Imran Khan with his girlfriend Lekha Washington. A few close friends—including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan—are also likely to be there, amongst others.

The ‘second’ Mrs Gauri Khan?

Ever since Aamir and Gauri Spratt’s reported wedding started making the rounds, the grapevine started buzzing overtime on the new Mrs Gauri Khan. The original Mrs G Khan, as everyone knows, is Shah Rukh Khan’s wife. SRK married his Delhi sweetheart, Gauri Chibber, on October 25, 1991. And as far as the second Gauri Khan-to-be is concerned, she’s been with Aamir for close to two years. The Free Press Journal had already conveyed that this Gauri has cordial relations with Aamir’s first and second wives, and the three ladies often share a cuppa together at Aamir’s residence in Bandra.

By the way, Gauri Spratt is allegedly a regular at the Aamir Khan Productions office in Santacruz and was said to be taking a keen interest in the content created by Aamir Khan Productions. However, Aamir himself admitted that off late he is not a regular at the office. If that’s true, then we’re guessing Gauri Spratt will also make fewer office trips..

The Punjabi-Gujarati overlap

Next up is Anshula Kapoor’s big fat Punjabi-Gujarati wedding to writer Rohan Thakkar, being held at a five-star location in Bandra, Mumbai on July 4, 5, and 6. It is meant to be a lavish affair with four big ceremonies including sangeet, mehendi, shaadi, and reception.

As reported exclusively by The Free Press Journal earlier, those in attendance here are father-of-the-bride Boney Kapoor. In fact, he’s taken charge of the venue, food menu, and other arrangements. Brother Arjun Kapoor is currently accompanying Anshula across the city for her trousseau shopping and inviting close family.

This Kapoor khandaan is big in size because it includes chachas, cousins, and half-sisters. Not to forget Boney’s sister Reena Marwah and her family including actor Mohit Marwah. Anil and Sanjay Kapoor with their wives and children will be attending along with Boney’s other daughters, Janhvi & Khushi.

Then, Alia ki best friend ki shaadi

Alia Bhatt’s bestie, Akansha Ranjan, is marrying film director Sharan Sharma, who directed Gunjan Saxena and Mr & Mrs Mahi, on July 12. Her wedding festivities are also expected to be held over three days.

Akansha, who did a cameo in Jigra, has often been spotted with her director beau socially.

The younger daughter of producer Shashi Ranjan, she has been Alia’s close buddy dating back to their younger days.

Naturally, the friend-of-the-bride Alia is expected to participate fully in all wedding festivities, setting fashion goals for an entire generation of youngsters. Here, we will also see active participation from filmmaker Karan Johar and his Dharma gang because of their close association with Sharan.

Akansha’s sister Anushka is married to actor Aditya Seal, and this May they took to Instagram to announce their pregnancy.