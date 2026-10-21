'Aakhir Mein Ant Sachchai Aur Achchai Ki Hie Hogi': Ramayana Actor Ranbir Kapoor Gets Heavily Trolled For His Speech At Dussehra Event - Watch Video

Ramayana Actor Ranbir Kapoor Gets Trolled | X (Twitter)

Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Ramayana. A video of the actor from a Dussehra event has gone viral on social media. In the video, he said, “Dussehra hame ek bahut khubsurat baat yaad dilati hai, ki buraai chahe kitni bhi taqatwar kyun naa ho, aakhir mein ant sachchai aur achchai ki hie hogi (Dussehra reminds us of a beautiful thing: no matter how powerful evil is, truth and goodness will ultimately end).”

Well, Ranbir made a small mistake. He should have said, “Aakhir mein jeet sachchai aur achchai ki hie hogi (In the end, truth and goodness will prevail).” Now, netizens are trolling Ranbir for this small mistake.

"Burai chahe kitni bhi taaqatvar kyon na ho, aakhir me ant sacchai aur acchai ka hi hogi" 😭😭🤣🤣 On Dussehra, Ranbir Kapoor ended up putting an end to sacchai and acchai himself. Bro is playing Lord Ram in the Ramayana! 🤣 https://t.co/w0DIeVX5Ih — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) October 21, 2026

Netizens Troll Ranbir Kapoor

A netizen tweeted, “Bro Ranbir, at this point, you’re better off not promoting the movie at all. You’re going to make people who were actually planning to watch it reconsider (sic).”

Another X user wrote, “On Dussehra, Ranbir Kapoor ended up putting an end to sacchai and acchai himself. Bro is playing Lord Ram in the Ramayana! (sic).”

One more netizen tweeted, “This is what happens when you spend too much time with Alia Bhatt (sic).” Check out the tweets below...

Well, it looks like it was a slip of the tongue, but, of course, netizens are always ready to troll Bollywood celebrities.

Ramayana Release Date

Ramayana Part 1 is slated to release on November 5, 2026. The film also stars Sai Pallavi and Yash in lead roles, and it has created a good pre-release buzz.

Ramayana Advance Booking

Advance booking for Ramayana started on Tuesday, and so far, the film has sold more than 1 lakh tickets for its opening day, grossing Rs. 5.83 crore. The movie is expected to take a bumper opening at the box office. With 15 days still to go, pre-sales are expected to see a good boost in the coming days.