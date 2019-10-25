Aaditya Thackeray wins from Worli: When Sena scion was spotted with Disha Patani

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, who made history by becoming the first member of his family to take poll plunge, has marked his arrival in Maharashtra politics with a bang and is likely to play a key role in the next state government and help expand his party.
The 29-year-old next-gen Thackeray, whom his party wants to be the deputy chief minister in the BJP-Sena alliance government, won with a thumping majority from Mumbai's Worli constituency.
This rebel soul is no different than those politicians who've had a brush with Bollywood and vice versa.
Disha Patani who has been in headlines for her rumoured relationship with Tiger Shroff was once linked with Aaditya, after being spotted out for dinner in Bandra.
Fans back then found it unusual, since they are used to seeing Disha with Tiger even before Baaghi 2 release, and it was hard to see her with someone else. After the pictures surfaces fans even questioned if Disha ditched Tiger and wrote comments like, "Ek Tha Tiger" and "Tiger Zinda Hai?"
When asked about this, Disha told Hindustan Times, “You go on dinners and lunches with friends, what’s wrong? Everyone has friends who are male and female. You don’t choose friends on the basis of gender. I don’t need to only befriend females.”
“I’ve chosen a profession in which I will be scrutinised. If people misjudge, I don’t care. I focus only on work", she added.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)