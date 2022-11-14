Aadil Jaipuri on his Saajan music video co-star, 'Kashika Kapoor is very special'

Aadil Jaipuri |

Wild Buffaloes Music recently launched its romantic single Saajan. It is sung by Ankit Tiwari. Its music video stars Aadil Jaipuri (grandson of the late legendary lyricist Hasrat Jaipuri) and Kashika Kapoor. It is directed by Divyansh Pandit. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about his acting journey, Aadil shares, “I was 2 years and 6 months old when I faced the camera for the first time in the film Do Aankhen Barah Hath (1997) starring Govinda and Aruna Irani. Thereafter, I also did Laawaris (1999), a film with Jackie Shroff, Dimple Kapadia, Manisha Koirala and Akshaye Khanna. I was cast in Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s show Zindagi Teri Meri Kahani which had a telecast of 500 episodes. After that I went abroad for my studies. I completed acting classes along with studies.”

When asked how Saajan was planned and his casting in it, Aadil reveals, “Divyansh is the founder of Wild Buffalo Films. He has known me for a long time now. Both of us were inclined towards cinema. While Divyansh was paying more attention towards direction, I was taking more interest in acting. We then did Happy Independence Day, a short film. It has received more than 20 million views on the Internet. He has seen me growing and understands me very well. I also understand Divyansh’s vision... After a while, we decided on Saajan.”

Adding more about Saajan he says, “I thought this song had a lot of scope in films or web shows before I thought this song would make a show reel for me. Because I was returning to films after a long time, this song had a lot of scope for my looks and expressions.”

Aadil is all praise for his co-star. “Kashika is very special. She is a star on social media and it was a great experience sharing the screen with her. She is very co-operative,” he gushes.

When asked about his future projects, he explains, “I am doing some more projects with Wild Buffalo Films. I want to proceed very carefully and tread small steps. I have just made my comeback a few months ago. Now, I am busy with photo shoots.”

On a parting note, he talks about the kind of films he would like to be part of. “Right now, I want to do something that I am excited about for something big on OTT platforms and even web shows. Because a lot of good projects are being made in the digital space. I want to do something that excites me first. I have received a few offers but still have to sign on the dotted lines,” he concludes.