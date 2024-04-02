'A Marvel': Amitabh Bachchan Lauds Mumbai's Coastal Road Tunnel, Shares Video Of His Journey

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who attended the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match in the ongoing Indian Premiere League at Wankhede on Monday evening, travelled via the newly-inaugurated Coastal Road that connects Bandra-Worli Sea Link and Marine Drive in Mumbai. On his official X account, Big B also shared a video giving a glimpse of the undersea tunnel and shared his experience.

Along with the video, the actor revealed that he took the tunnel for the very first time and called it a 'marvel' as it cuts off travel time.

He wrote, "Went first time in the TUNNEL - Enter before Haji Ali and out Half way to Marine Drive .. a Marvel."

T 4968 - Went first time in the TUNNEL - Enter before Haji Ali and out Half way to Marine Drive .. a Marvel !! pic.twitter.com/5eEGSYwGTz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 2, 2024

Inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the 10.8-kilometer-long road has a two-kilometre-long tunnel between Priyadarshini Park and Marine Drive.

On Monday, Big B witnessed the clash between MI and RR at Wankhede, however, post watching MI's poor show throughout the game, he was seen leaving the stadium visibly upset. In fact, in his blog, Big B wrote that he was 'disappointed'.

A video of Big B walking out of the stadium post the match has also now gone viral, in which he can be seen hanging his head low and heading straight towards his car.

Big B's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B has his hands full with multiple projects. He will next be seen with Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD. He also has the courtroom drama Section 84, and the remake of The Intern with Deepika, among other projects, in the pipeline.