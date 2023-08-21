'90% Comments Are Verbal Rape': Swastika Mukherjee Slams Those Criticising Her For Posting Photos In Towel

Actress Swastika Mukherjee has reacted to a troll who criticised her for sharing several photos in towel. On Sunday, the Qala actress took to the comments section of her latest post to give a befitting reply to the troll.

On Sunday, Swastika posted selfies in which she is seen braless. The actress only wrapped a white towel around her.

"Embracing my boobs as they are supposed to be at 40 for MY BODY TYPE ✅ (no they cannot be like Cameron Diaz’s). Feeling okay with BRA strap marks ✅ (for women who wear a bra for more than 12 hours at a stretch these marks stay longer than heartbreaks). Absolutely fine with my freckles, rather in 🥰 with them ✅ (No they are not some kind of skin disease that needs urgent treatment and they don’t appear with age). Flaunting my ‘chotto jhunti’, when you grow your hair after 15 years this feeling is lit," she captioned her post.

While fans showered love on the actress, others trolled her for the pictures. However, Swastika was in no mood to ignore the troll who commented, "In tawal (towel) in bathroom it's intimate place... what do u want to show? This is not swastika type I believe."

To this, she replied, "It’s her birth right to get bothered. There is a rule book where women cannot take photos in tawals and post them. Even though the woman concerned is paying for the tawal and the room and her phone and it’s her own Instagram handle."

The actress also shared a post on X (formerly called Twitter) and said that she has been dealing with trolls all her life. "I have been dealing with them all my life. Don’t give a F but 90% comments are VERBAL RAPE. In the most crude language possible. The place we are heading to is HELL," she posted.

Swastika is quite active on social media platforms and she often shares her views and opinions on various issues.

The actress mainly works in Bengali films and came into the spotlight after playing the role of Mamata in the Bengali thriller film Mastan.

She made her Bollywood debut with the film Mumbai Cutting in 2011. She was also praised for her cameo in Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. The actress has also been a part of other films and shows like Pataal Lok, Dil Bechara, Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach and Escaype Live among several others.

