75th Annual Tony Awards 2022: From 'A Strange Loop' to 'The Lehman Trilogy', full list of winners

US playwright Michael R Jackson, winner of the Best Book of a Musical for 'A Strange Loop' | AFP

The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical "A Strange Loop" bagged the best musical at the 75th Tony Awards, which kicked off at Radio City Music Hall in New York on Sunday night.

"The Lehman Trilogy," by Stefano Massini and Ben Power of the rise and fall of the Lehman Brothers investment house, scooped up a Tony for best play. Newcomer Myles Frost won as best actor in a musical as a work-obsessed Michael Jackson in "MJ" and Joaquina Kalukango was voted best actress in a musical for her portrayal of a tough-minded 19th-century tavern owner in "Paradise Square."

The awards show, which honours the best of stage performances Broadway plays and musicals resumed its regular schedule after a epidemic hiatus since June 2019.

US singer-actor Myles Frost, winner of Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for 'MJ' | AFP

The three-hour-long webcasted event was hosted by actress Ariana DeBose who won best supporting actress in "West Side Story" at this year's Academy Awards.

This season of comebacks hasn't always been easy. After COVID outbreaks, practically every play has had to cancel performances or lose important actors for numerous shows, and new waves of the virus and variants like Omicron have impacted ticket sales at times. Despite the hurdles and losses, 34 plays and musicals premiered this season, with 29 of them being nominated for awards.

This season on Broadway, a record number of shows by Black playwrights were staged, setting a new high, as reported by Variety.

Michael R Jackson poses in the press room after winning for Best Book of a Musical for 'A Strange Loop' | AFP

Michael R. Jackson poses in the press room after winning for Best Book of a Musical for "A Strange Loop"

Following the Black Lives Matter movement, Broadway has been pushed to tell more stories about marginalised groups. Many of the Tony Award winners this year, including "Skeleton Crew," "Paradise Square," and "for coloured females who have considered suicide when the rainbow is enuf," deals with race issues.

Here's an updated list of Tony winners in 2022:

Best Revival of a Musical: Company

Best Book of a Musical: A Strange Loop Michael R. Jackson

Featured Actor/Musical: Matt Doyle, Company

Best Revival/Play: Take Me Out

Best Featured Actress/Play: Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew

Best Direction/Musical: Marianne Elliott, Company

Best Direction/Play: Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Featured Actress/Musical: Patti LuPone, Company

Best Featured Actor/Play: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

WINNERS ANNOUNCED DURING 'ACT ONE' PRE-SHOW

Best Choreography: Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

Best Orchestrations: Simon Hale, Girl From The North Country

Best Sound Design of a Play: Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H

Best Sound Design of a Musical: Gareth Owen, MJ

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre: Six: The Musical Music and Lyrics: Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss

Best Costume Design of a Play: Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Costume Design of a Musical: Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical

Best Scenic Design of a Play: Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Bunny Christie, Company

Best Lighting Design of a Play: Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Natasha Katz, MJ