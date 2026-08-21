7 Dogs Review: A Fun-Cool Action Entertainer, But Salman Khan & Sanjay Dutt Fans Will Be Disappointed

7 Dogs Review |

Title: 7 Dogs

Cast: Ahmed Ezz, Karim Abdel Aziz, Monica Bellucci, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt

Where To Watch: In Theatre

Ratings: 3 stars

7 Dogs Review: The Arabic film 7 Dogs, which was released in Arab countries in May this year, has hit the big screens in India. The movie has been dubbed in English and Hindi, and the main attraction for the Indian audience would be the much-hyped cameos of Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. So, is the film worth your time and money? Read on to find out...

The movie revolves around an Interpol officer, Khalid (Ahmed Ezz), who has been given a mission to find the members of the criminal organisation 7 Dogs and stop the shipment of a drug named Pink Lady, which is coming to the Middle East. Khalid takes the help of Ghali (Karim Abdel Aziz), an ex-member of 7 Dogs, to find the Middle Eastern dog in the criminal organisation. So, will they be successful in their mission?

7 Dogs is written by Turki Al-Sheikh (story) and Mohamed El-Dabbah (screenplay), and directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. The film starts with a fantastic action sequence and takes our expectations sky-high, especially when it comes to action. Later, the movie turns towards the suspense-thriller part, but the makers have included at least 4-5 major action sequences that keep us hooked to the screen.

The story and screenplay are decent, but what does wonders for 7 Dogs is the direction and absolutely mind-blowing cinematography. The camera work done by Robrecht Heyvaert is exceptional.

7 Dogs Review - Actors' Performances

7 Dogs belongs to Ahmed Ezz. He looks dapper and has performed amazingly. We can surely call him the Arabian James Bond. Karim Abdel Aziz is also very good in his role and leaves a strong mark with his performance.

Monica Bellucci looks stunning; she has been given some of the best scenes in the movie, and the actress has performed really well.



Now, let's talk about the Bollywood stars, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. Well, both actors have a cameo in the film, but their fans will be disappointed. Their screen time is just around 5-7 mins, and in an action film, we expect them to do some action. But there's not even one proper action sequence featuring them. Showing Salman riding a rickshaw to save the heroes is not the action we expected.

7 Dogs Review - Music

A film like 7 Dogs requires a fantastic background, and Lorne Balfe's music surely takes the movie a notch higher.

7 Dogs Review - FPJ Verdict

Overall, 7 Dogs is an entertaining action-thriller. While it is an Arabic film, it has been shot and presented like a Hollywood movie. It might attract the Indian audience, but Salman and Sanjay fans will surely be disappointed.