5 Reasons Why Salman Khan & Aamir Khan Starrer Andaz Apna Apna May Not Be Remade | File Pic

It’s exactly 32-years since the cult comedy, Andaz Apna Apna (AAA) starring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan released. In three decades, the director of this comic-caper, Rajkumar Santoshi, has been making headlines for bringing two superstars, Aamir and Salman together. He has also been asked about a sequel, a reimagined version with a younger set of stars, etc, etc. And, Santoshi, whose last film was Batwara:1947, has intermittently tried to obtain headlines by saying that he will make it.

The Sinhas hold the reigns

However, this news is allegedly fake. FPJ found out that this movie, cannot be remade in any format without the involvement of the Sinha family because the patriarch, the late Vinay Sinha, reportedly had the copyright. After his passing on January 24, 2020, his wife, Shanti Vinay Sinha and her three children have the rights. Without their involvement, it is not possible to make this film in any format.

1: The Sinhas have appointed the law firm, Naik & Naik as their legal counsel. We hear that when any character from the film, or any part of the film is illegally used, the erring parties get served a notice from the Sinhas’ lawyers.

2: Aamir was keen to make AAA again. During his association with Santoshi through the making of Batwara:1947, Aamir spoke about his intent to the media. He is said to have even approached Salman for his consent.

3: When we had asked Salman at a press meet whether he would do AAA, he said, “We will talk about it, when the time comes.” Sources say, SK reportedly backed out because he heard that the film was a part of the Sinhas legacy. And, he did not wish to, in any way, dent their legacy.

4: A reliable source confirmed to FPJ that as of this juncture, the Sinhas have no plans to remake this film in any format. If something changes in the future, they will apprise the media, the film trade and whosoever it may concern accordingly.

5: AAA was remastered in 4K and rereleased in cinemas nationwide on April 25, 2025 by the Sinha family. From then until now, there’s a status quo on all further developments on AAA. In short, any news being circulated on this film—remake/reimagined or otherwise, is to be discounted.

FPJ contacted the Sinha family, who took a “no comments” stand.