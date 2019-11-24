5 ‘hottest’ sex scenes from Bollywood movies that were almost deleted

Lately, the Central Board of Film Certification has been a bit harsh on Indian cinema. From blurring out objects to beeping cuss words, a lot of creative expression onscreen goes down the drain to make it suitable for audience viewing.
Sex being a taboo concept in India, has hardly been displayed fully onscreen, except now for the space provided on OTT platforms. That being said, there have been major celluloid that went ahead with the hottest sex scenes, starring your favourite actors, which were almost deleted.
1. Goliyo Ki Rasleela, Ram-Leela
Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela was the first film that brought together real life couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. It was during this movie that the duo began their love story. The chemistry is quite evident in the song 'Ang Laga De'.
2. Race
The first instalment from Abbas Mastan directorial, saw a multi-starrer cast featuring Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor and Sameera Reddy. Despite several twists and turns, the film did well on the box office, aided by a sizzling scene by Saif and Bipasha.
3. Lipstick Under My Burkha
Alankrita Srivastava’s Lipstick Under My Burkha refers to the idea that women will always have a pulsating desire to be free. The movie is about four women who are leading four separate battles for their freedom. The makers had an elaborate battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for its content. Overruling the censor board’s refusal, Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) issued ‘A’ or ‘Adult’ certificate to feminist drama. It features Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah and Sonal Jha, among others.
4. B.A. Pass
This erotic thriller by Ajay Bahl, features Shilpa Shukla, Shadab Kamal, Rajesh Sharma, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in lead roles. Based on the 2009 short story "The Railway Aunty" by Mohan Sikka, the film revolves around a student, who is forced to compromise his morals, in order to try to save his and his sister's futures.
5. Ragini MMS 2
Starring Sunny Leone in the lead role, the film is a second instalment to Ragini MMS. In this film, a film director attempts to shoot an erotic horror movie in a house in which has been a spirit's residence. Before the crew can start filming, the spirit possesses the lead actress's body, and all hell breaks loose as the film progresses.
