5 ‘hottest’ sex scenes from Bollywood movies that were almost deleted

Lately, the Central Board of Film Certification has been a bit harsh on Indian cinema. From blurring out objects to beeping cuss words, a lot of creative expression onscreen goes down the drain to make it suitable for audience viewing.

Sex being a taboo concept in India, has hardly been displayed fully onscreen, except now for the space provided on OTT platforms. That being said, there have been major celluloid that went ahead with the hottest sex scenes, starring your favourite actors, which were almost deleted.

1. Goliyo Ki Rasleela, Ram-Leela

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela was the first film that brought together real life couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. It was during this movie that the duo began their love story. The chemistry is quite evident in the song 'Ang Laga De'.