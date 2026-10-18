35-Year-Old Man Shot While Covering Tiger Shroff's Football Match In Mumbai, Admitted To Cooper Hospital: BMC

A 35-year-old man sustained a gunshot injury while covering a football match featuring actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai on Sunday (October 18). According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the man was injured in Vile Parle West at around 6:30 pm and was later admitted to Cooper Hospital.

The man reached the hospital at 7:10 pm with an entry wound below his left nipple. The BMC said he was in a stable condition.

The injury comes amid an investigation into the firing at Tiger Shroff's car near a football ground in Mumbai's Juhu area. Videos of the incident have since surfaced on social media, including footage showing two men allegedly firing at the actor's vehicle outside the ground.

#BREAKING: Fresh video of attack on Bollywood Actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai surfaces. Three Gunmen of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang are visible in the video firing at his car and then rushing away on a bike. Mumbai Police form several teams to trace the shooters. https://t.co/m2fmDq64p2 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 18, 2026

Another video shows Tiger taking the driver's seat and rushing his injured driver to a hospital after the shooting. In the footage, the actor is seen moving from the passenger seat to the driver's seat before driving away. Blood can be seen on the car door and the road.

People at the scene are heard urging him to hurry, shouting, “Jaldi Leke Jao, Tiger. Go fast, Go Fast, bhai.”

#BREAKING: Attack on Bollywood Actor Tiger Shroff by gunmen of Lawrence Bishnoi gang captured on camera by a bystander. As the car exits the soccer ground in Juhu area of Mumbai in India, multiple shots fired. Injured can be heard screaming. Massive manhunt launched by cops. https://t.co/1lWXl0qMul — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 18, 2026

An earlier video, reportedly recorded by a bystander, captures the moments when the shots were fired. The footage shows Tiger's car approaching the football ground's exit as people gather to catch a glimpse of him. As the vehicle leaves the premises and reaches the road, five gunshots can be heard in quick succession, followed by screams from people nearby.

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

Meanwhile, a man claiming to represent the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack in an audio clip. The claim has not been independently verified.

"I am Anil Pandit, the younger brother of Lawrence Bishnoi. My older brother, Harman Sandhu, and I take responsibility for whatever happened to Tiger Shroff. We tried to reason with him, but he did not understand," a man claimed in an audio clip.

The man also threatened people working in the film industry without aligning with the group, as well as those working with Salman Khan.

"If anyone tries to work in the industry without aligning with us, or works with Salman Khan, we will kill them. This is our last warning," he added.

Police teams are investigating the firing and examining CCTV footage to identify those involved. The investigation is ongoing.