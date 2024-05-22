32 Years Of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar: 7 Interesting Facts About Aamir Khan's Film

The teenage romance-drama Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, starring Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka and Pooja Bedi in the lead roles, completed 32 years on Wednesday (May 22). The intriguing sports drama film perfectly combines romance and friendship, and it also talks about family values. The film was directed by Mansoor Khan, and produced by Nasir Hussain.

Let's have a look at 7 interesting facts about the film.

Inspired By American film: Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar was inspired by the 1979 American film Breaking Away. The story follows a group of four male teenagers in Bloomington, Indiana, who graduated from high school. The original film was directed by Peter Yates and written by Steve Tesich.

Pehla Nasha Had Different Lyrics: The much-loved romantic track, Pehla Nasha, was shot in Ooty. It had different lyrics earlier. The song was composed by Jatin–Lalit and penned by Majrooh Sultanpur. Also, Saroj Khan was unable to come during the shoot, and Farah stepped in and choreographed this track.

Akshay Kumar Was The First Choice: The Khiladi of Bollywood was the first choice for the role of Deepak Tijori's character Shekhar Malhotra and had auditioned for the same but missed out because of his 'weird' football skills.

Milind Soman Lost The Role: The film was supposed to be the debut of Milind Soman. However, Deepak Tijori, who auditioned and got rejected, was later selected for the role of Shekhar by the makers.

Imran Khan's Child Debut: Aamir Khan's nephew, actor Imran Khan, played his younger version in the film.

Nagma Backed Out: Actress Nagma was signed to play the lead role but she backed out stating she did not want to do multiple-heroine films. Later, Ayesha Jhulka was signed to play her role.

80 per cent Reshoot Due To Casting Issue: The filmmaker disclosed in an old interview that owing to significant casting changes, about 80 per cent of the film had to be reshot.

Actress Girija reportedly backed out after filming half of the film. She claimed it took a lot of time and later Jhulka took over. She had an injury on set but then completed the film.