₹30 Crore Already Sunk Into Boney Kapoor's No entry 2? Here's What We Know |

Approximately a year and a half ago, when Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor suggested he was making the sequel to his 2005 original superhit comedy No Entry, the industry rejoiced. Boney accepted congratulations from the media as well, and it was all gung ho then. It was the season for franchises and sequels in Hindi cinema, and it seemed like Boney had a winning announcement on hand.

Anees Bazmee was hot again

The original director, Anees Bazmee, was hot property after his Bhool Bhulaiyaa success. And he reportedly took a sizeable signing amount from Kapoor to lend his name to the announcement of the sequel titled No Entry Mein Entry. The original star cast of Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan were replaced with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor.

Even they seemed like a safe box-office trio because, at that time, these three younger actors did have a draw.

Around October last year, Diljit walked out

However, the cookie first crumbled when Diljit, the global Punjabi singing-acting sensation, pulled out. By then, Boney and co. had allegedly invested money in location scouting in India and overseas. And, when Boney travels anywhere, his entourage is usually large.

Something like 30 cr has been spent on the pre-production?

Boney Kapoor is one of those who believes in extravagance; he always ensures that wherever he goes, he gets noticed.

That’s an inherent trait. An insider said, “Boney saab always believes in doing things in style. He will travel first/business class with a retinue of personal assistants and a sizeable crew, even if it is a location-hunting trip within India or overseas.”

Things were still on track, then Varun’s comic timing came unstuck

Unfortunately, No Entry Mein Entry suffered another setback when Varun Dhawan’s box-office status became a question mark. Though the patriotic Border 2, released in January this year, propelled him to safety, his two back-to-back failed comedies, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, brought him crashing with a thud. Varun himself gracefully took a step back from Boney’s film. In a casual chat with a media person, Varun said, “I need time to think. Not sharing any career updates now.”

Arjun Kapoor needs the right props

Arjun Kapoor, who has to make a sensible and safe comeback to the marquee, especially after his long hiatus, would definitely need bankable actors to help him hit his career restart button. His father knows that. Here’s the catch. The No Entry 2 sequel has reportedly cost Boney Kapoor somewhere around 30 crores on preparations. But there is nothing to show for it. It’s a long waiting game.

When the tide turns, Anees and Boney may get entry into this one-way street

In films, fortunes change every Friday. So, when that tide flows in the direction of Boney and Arjun, No Entry Mein inko entry mil jayegi.

As of today, Anees said his intentions towards this film are fully honourable. But what destiny has in store for this film, even he doesn’t know. Whenever this comedy happens, it will definitely be welcomed. Que sera sera… whatever will be, will be.