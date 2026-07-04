'27 Million Followers Kam Bots Jyada': Kangana Ranaut Takes Brutal Dig At Riyaz Aly On Lock Upp- VIDEO |

Kangana Ranaut appeared on the Judgement Day episode of Netflix's Lock Upp, where she roasted several contestants. One of those she called out was Riyaz Aly. The popular social media influencer, fashion blogger, and actor has approximately 27 million followers across his social media platforms. However, Kangana took a dig at the influencer, claiming that his 27 million followers were not real followers but "bots."

Kangana said to Riyaz, "27 Million followers, avi bhi aapko dhundh rahe hain, aur ham bhi unko dhundh rahe hain ki wo hain kahan." She further added, "Ye 27 Million followers followers kam aur bots jyada hain." Riyaz quickly hit back, saying, "Aise hi hota hai jab followers badh jate hain to logon ko lagta hai bots ho jate hain."

The clip soon went viral on social media. A user commented, "Kangana ranaut didn't even hesitated before spitting the fact, owned this TikToker, just look at his face he was about to cry." Another wrote, "Kangana Ranaut bashed Riyaz Aly. Trolled him by saying his 27 million followers are bots."

Kangana :- " Aapke 27 million followers bots hai "😂😭



Kangana ranaut didn't even hesitated before spitting the fact , Owned this tiktoker , just look at his face he was about to cry😂#Lockupp2 #Riyazaly #Yoganksha pic.twitter.com/6U2adAp3tT — Sarthak🍷 (@VibexSarthak) July 4, 2026

Netflix's Lock Upp: What Happened On The Judgement Day?

The first Judgement Day of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa was packed with twists, confrontations, and emotional revelations. Former host Kangana Ranaut returned as "Janta Ki Awaaz", grilling contestants over their behaviour inside the house and delivering tough reality checks. The contestants at risk of elimination were Akanksha Chamola, Shreya Kalra, Shresta Iyer, Madhuri Grover, and Sufi Motiwala, after Riyaz Aly won the Crackdown task and replaced himself with Akanksha in the danger zone.

The episode also featured several major confessions, including Akanksha Chamola opening up about her sexuality and other contestants being questioned over their gameplay. By the end of the episode, Shresta Iyer became the first contestant to be eliminated from the show after reportedly landing in the bottom two with Sufi Motiwala, while the remaining nominated contestants were declared safe.