Bhumi Pednekar Pays Tribute To 26/11 Martyrs | X (Twitter)

It is the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, and actress Bhumi Pednekar visited the Gateway of India to pay tribute to people who lost their lives during the attack. The actress' video has made it to social media, and after paying the tribute, she spoke to the media about 26/11 and stated that she bows her head in respect for the families of martyrs.

Bhumi Pednekar remembers 26/11 martyrs

Bhumi said that the 26/11 attack was not just on Mumbai, but it was on the entire country. She further said, "The most beautiful thing about our country is that wherever we see hatred, we transform it into love. We transform it into hope, and today is also a day where we remember all those martyrs, all those who lost their lives."

The actress added, "I bow my head in respect to their families and I will say that your stories and what happened to you will never be forgotten and will fill the world with so much love that there will be no place for hatred. There will be no space for terrorism in the world."

Bhumi lauds armed forces

When Bhumi was asked about how, after 26/11, terrorist attacks have become less frequent in the country, the Lady Killer actress congratulated the armed forces and intelligence agencies and said, "I believe that running such a large country is a very complex task, and genuinely, terrorism and its attacks have decreased in our country, so first of all, I would like to say thank you for that."

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Actor Bhumi Pednekar pays tribute to police officers and personnel who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks at the Gateway of India on its 18th anniversary. https://t.co/4BFgq5sdBx — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2026

Bhumi Pednekar movies and web series

Bhumi was last seen on the big screen in the 2025 release Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which had failed to make a mark at the box office. This year, we saw her in the series Daldal, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

The actress has multiple films lined up, like Jaani Dushman, The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Adhure Hum Adhure Tum and Priyadarshan's next with Akshay Kumar.