25 Years Of Aamir Khan Productions: An Evening Of Love With Salman Khan, Rekha, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Juhi Chawla And Many More

Aamir Khan And Salman Khan | Pic | Ashwini Sawant

Bollywood superstar-filmmaker Aamir Khan’s production house, Aamir Khan Productions (AKP), completed its silver jubilee. On June 13, in Mumbai, the actor threw the most ‘perfect’ party, with his entire family present. Reena Datta and Kiran Rao were fabulous hosts, receiving each guest with warmth and ensuring they were all comfortably seated. Gauri Spratt, wife No. 3-to-be, looked lovely in white trousers and a colourful printed blouse. But she maintained a low profile. Aamir himself was gracious and warm to all the guests, addressing each one by their name. Sometimes, he called out to them from the stage because he spent the entire evening on the podium.

Reena and Kiran recounted stories beautifully

Aamir and his various filmmakers, including Ashutosh Gowariker, Rajkumar Hirani, Rajkumar Santoshi, R. S. Prasanna and Advait Chandan, walked the guests through the 25-year-old journey of AKP. Anecdotes—funny, informative and insightful—made the evening very enthralling and entertaining. Reena and Kiran also joined in to tell the guests about their roles in Aamir’s earlier film journey.

Salman Khan was the highlight as always

Salman, sporting a crew cut, wearing a stylish leather jacket and surrounded by a dozen bodyguards, was the chief guest. He arrived on time and graciously stayed for about half an hour because he was on the clock. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir’s leading lady of Laal Singh Chaddha, teased AK about how he made her audition for the part of the leading lady in it. And, like Cinderella, Bebo had to run away immediately after her speech because she had a flight to catch for London. Kajol and Juhi Chawla also pepped up the proceedings, talking about the Aamir they knew way before AKP was launched. Evergreen Rekha was her regal self in an elegant ivory-and-gold handwoven saree. Aamir's nephew, Imran Khan, looked dapper in a suit, accompanied by girlfriend Lekha Washington. But, as always, Salman was the scene-stealer. He said nothing but walked away with a thousand hearts pounding loudly just with his sheer presence and smile.

Aamir-Salman bhaichara

Rumour has it that some time back, when Salman had a special preview of Maatrubhumi, mainly to showcase his heroine Chitrangda Singh’s work, he had reportedly called Aamir. But Aamir had reportedly backed out, citing a health issue that night. However, when Aamir called, Salman put aside everything and made sure he was there for his buddy. Isko bolte hai, Andaz Apna Apna.

Aparna Purohit and Bimal Parekh made the evening perfect

Aparna Purohit, the CEO of Aamir Khan Productions, dressed in a beautiful silk saree, lost several pounds because she ran to the door each time a special guest appeared. And Aamir’s chartered accountant, Bimal Parekh, must have crossed the 30,000-step mark on his smart watch because he went around the entire ballroom asking people if they needed water, snacks, etc. In other words, Aamir had made sure his guests were treated well.

Aamir’s charm is still intact

Aamir, who is known to maintain relationships beautifully, whether it is through his Diwali or birthday parties, showed he cherishes relationships and friendships. When he calls, most of his famous friends drop everything they are doing and show up.

So, Prasoon Joshi, Jackie Shroff, Siddharth Roy Kapur and a myriad of other famous names showed up. However, besides Salman, if there was another true highlight of the evening, it was the presence of the special people of Sitaare Zameen Par, who were a complete delight.

Some of AKP’s films

Lagaan (2001) – India’s entry to the Oscars

Taare Zameen Par (2007)

Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008)

Peepli Live (2010)

Dhobi Ghat (2011)

Dangal (2016) – Highest-grossing Hindi film

Laapataa Ladies (2024) – India’s entry to the Oscars