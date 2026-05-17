24-Year-Old Man Arrested After Slapping Comedian Kelly Collette's Butt In Public; CCTV Footage Of Incident Goes Viral

Comedian Kelly Collette shared a disturbing account of being assaulted in broad daylight in Cincinnati, Ohio, leading to the arrest of a 24-year-old suspect accused of carrying out similar incidents in the area.

According to reports, Collette was "slapped on the butt" by a man riding an e-bike on May 15. Instead of staying silent, the comedian immediately chased the man and later shared updates and security footage related to the incident on her official Instagram account.

Police identified the suspect as Roger Styles. He was arrested the following day and now faces multiple counts of “sexual imposition.” Authorities also revealed that they had received reports of similar alleged “drive-by” grabbing incidents involving other women in the area.

Comedian Kelly Collette was slapped on the butt in broad daylight by a man on an e-bike in Cincinnati on May 15, 2026. She chased him and shared security footage. The suspect, Roger Styles, 24, was arrested the next day and faces multiple counts of 'sexuaI imposition'. Police say… pic.twitter.com/neOpoY6Lfl — TaraBull (@TaraBull) May 16, 2026

Before the arrest was made, Collette actively used social media to help identify the accused. She even shared an AI-generated image showing how the suspect allegedly looked at the time of the incident.

Expressing her anger and frustration online, she wrote, “Hey Cincinnati, have you seen this guy riding his bike around Madison Avenue or wasson way? This is what he wore two hours ago (11:50ish on Madison Avenue) when he hit me and then rode off like a little bit*h.”

Collette also revealed that she chased the accused after the alleged assault. In her post, she added, “Yes, I chased him. He was NOT expecting that. He rode up the street to Torrance Avenue. He was too afraid to come back because he’s a little bit*h.”

The comedian confirmed that she had filed a police report and claimed authorities had already received similar complaints. “Yes I filed a police report. They said they’ve gotten multiple reports about this little bit*h. So let’s find this little bit*h. I JUST WANT TO TALK,” she wrote.

She further described the suspect and made it clear she would continue trying to identify him. “No idea on age I’d say 18-24 but he rides a little bit*hass bike so maybe younger. I am not the one. I am PETTY AF and I’ll be looking for him until I find him.”