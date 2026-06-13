19th Mumbai International Film Festival To Be Held From June 15 To 21

19th Mumbai International Film Festival | MIFF Website

The 19th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) is set to run from June 15 to June 21, 2026. The prestigious festival will open with screenings of Good Luck to You All (animation), Agapito (short fiction), and Time and Water (documentary). A total of 346 films from 46 countries will be showcased across the Competition and Non-Competition sections. Key highlights of MIFF 2026 include the AI Cinema Hackathon, new regional sections, and expanded industry engagement.

Global Participation At MIFF

According to a press release on the MIFF website, Managing Director, NFDC, Prakash Magdum, said, "MIFF 2026 received an overwhelming response with 1,459 film entries from across the world. The Competition Section comprises 144 films, including 52 international and 92 national entries, representing filmmakers from 13 countries. The non-competition section will feature a total of 202 films, including 106 international titles and 96 national films from 46 participating countries, collectively presenting over 83 hours of screenings."

Platform For Regional Cinema

Swati Mhase Patil, Managing Director, Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation, said, "MIFF has evolved into one of Asia's most respected platforms for non-feature cinema, bringing together filmmakers, producers, broadcasters, students, critics and audiences from across the globe." She further highlighted that the Marathi Films section would provide an international platform for Marathi storytelling, culture, heritage and cinematic excellence.

Masterclasses At MIFF

In addition to screenings, MIFF 2026 will feature 10 masterclasses led by renowned film practitioners, covering filmmaking, storytelling, acting, screenwriting, and cinematography.

MIFF Screening Locations

Films will be screened at the NFDC complex, Ravindra Natya Mandir at Dadar, SVKM's Usha Pravin Gandhi College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Vile Parle, and St Paul's Institute of Communication Education, Bandra West.