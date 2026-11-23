Shraddha Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Note For Shreya Ghoshal After Videos From Latter's Concert Go Viral | Instagram

On Sunday, Shraddha Kapoor made a surprise appearance on stage at the Bengaluru concert of Shreya Ghoshal. The singer has sung the track Ji Ji Re Ji in the actress' upcoming film Eetha, and the song has already grabbed everyone's attention. Shreya sang the song when Shraddha came on stage, and their videos from the concert are going viral on social media. On Monday, the actress took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note for Shreya.

Shraddha Kapoor recalls Aashiqui 2

Shraddha recollected that 13 years ago, her life was changed when Shreya had sung for her character Aarohi in Aashiqui 2. She wrote, "Feels magical that #JiJiReJi has been sung by the divine @shreyaghoshal who was also the voice of Aarohi 13 years ago when my life was changed forever ✨ Thank you for having me on your stage yesterday (sic)."

Check out Shraddha's post below...

Shreya Ghoshal responds to Shraddha

Replying to Shraddha, Shreya wrote, "My dearest @shraddhakapoor you dazzled and how!! And brought so much grace and beauty to Bengaluru!! Our journey since Aashiqui 2 to Eetha came to life on the Unstoppable stage🙏🏻🥺❤️ Thank you (sic)."

Shreya Ghoshal-Shraddha Kapoor viral videos

Shreya and Shraddha's videos from the former's Bengaluru concert have gone viral on social media, and fans of the singer and the actress are very happy to see them together. Watch the video below...

WHAT A SURPRISE FULL CONCERT OF SHREYA GHOSHAL 😍❤️ Today there was concert of Shreya Ghoshal in Bangalore and there was so many surprise guest 🥹❤️ - Shreya Ghoshal surprise performance with Kalyani song boys - Shraddha Kapoor surprising entry 😍 - Shraddhan Kapoor also sang 'Sun raha hai na tu ' 😍 - and Even Badshah came as surprise guest 😍 This concert was full of surprises 🥹❤️ — Jeet (@JeetN25) November 22, 2026

Eetha release date

Eetha was slated to release in August this year, but the film was postponed. It will now hit the big screens on December 4, 2026. Earlier, Eetha was heading for a solo release, but a few days ago, Salman Khan announced that his movie Maatrubhumi will release on December 4.

While talking about the clash, Salman recently stated that when he announced the release date of Maatrubhumi, he had no idea that Eetha was releasing on the same date. He later called Shraddha, and the actress told him that two films can come together in the theatres and do well.

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