12th Fail Fame Medha Shankr Says Box Office Revenue Doesn't Bother Her: 'Won't Do A Film If Subject Isn't Appealing'

Medha Shankr, who was earlier seen in an OTT show Dil Bekaraar is currently garnering love for her performance in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s recent hit 12th Fail, where she plays Vikrant Massey’s love interest. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Medha talks about her work association with Vidhu, her co-actor and much more.

The film is based on the life of IAS Manoj Sharma. On getting a great response to the film, an elated Medha shares, “I started off my journey in Mumbai in 2018. I am inherently a confident person but the year 2020 changed a lot for me as an actor. First two years were very difficult for me. I didn’t get much work but when my work transition happened, I became more confident.”

“When I auditioned for 12th Fail, Vidhu sir told Vikrant that how good my performance was. I met everyone for the first time at sir’s office. He even told me later that no one else could have played Shraddha better,” she adds.

Sharing further on playing a real life character, she tells, “It is always very doubly challenging to play someone on screen, who is also alive. I met Shraddha ma’am and went to her house for the first time. I wanted to understand who she is beyond the script. Besides the film, I and she have a lot in common. We are very similar people. I was told not to copy her since it isn’t really a biopic, the film is inspired by their lives.”

When questioned if she feels burdened of carrying bigger responsibilities of box office numbers after the success of 12th Fail, she explains, “I do believe that it isn’t about a hit film, it is also about what kind of film it is. As an actor, sensitivity is very important to me. If the subject won’t appeal me then no matter what, I won’t do it. No box office formula works for me since there is none according to me.”

12th Fail also stars Grahan and Kathmandu Connection fame Anshuman Pushkar.