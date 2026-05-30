'100% Luck Bhi Hai': Splitsvilla 16 Insider Amir Hossein On Whether Kushal Tanwar AKA Gullu Won Because Of Elvish Yadav

Splitsvilla Insider Amir Hossein On Whether Kushal Tanwar AKA Gullu Won Because Of Elvish Yadav |

Did Gullu, aka Kushal Tanwar, win Splitsvilla 16 because of Elvish Yadav's support? Splitsvilla insider Amir Hossein recently weighed in on the debate, sharing his thoughts on whether Gullu's victory was driven by his own efforts or the backing of Elvish. Amir also praised Gullu's personality and conduct throughout the season.

In an interview with Film Window, Amir was asked whether he believed Gullu won Splitsvilla 16 due to Elvish's support. Responding to the question, he said, "Dekho hard work hai, aur Elvish ka support bhi hai. Dono sath mein hai." However, Amir clarified that it would be unfair to credit Gullu's win solely to Elvish's support, as he had put in significant effort throughout the show.

Amir further added, "He (Gullu) has a unique personality." The Splitsvilla insider went on to explain that Gullu remained respectful throughout the season and stayed away from unnecessary conflicts or "tu tu-main main." According to Amir, Gullu was among the contestants who were involved in the least amount of controversy during the show. Summing up his views on Gullu's victory, Amir said, "100% luck bhi hai, mehnat bhi hai aur Elvish ka support bhi."

Gullu and Kaira Anu emerged as the winners of MTV Splitsvilla X6: Pyaar Ya Paisa, taking home the trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh. The duo defeated Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur in the grand finale after a season filled with intense tasks, shifting alliances, and relationship drama. Reacting to the win, Gullu said, "Thank you, guys, to everyone who supported me. I feel so good after winning. I feel like we were the deserving ones." Kaira, on the other hand, called the victory "unreal" and said, "We faced every challenge together, stayed strong through all the noise." The winning couple also revealed that being chosen by the audience made the victory even more special for them.