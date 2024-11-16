 Warora, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Fierce Political Battle Looms Between Congress And BJP
With Congress aiming to maintain its hold and the BJP looking for a comeback, the stakes are higher than ever in Warora Assembly constituency

Abhishek SinghUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 02:26 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Warora Assembly constituency in Maharashtra is set to witness a fierce political battle as Congress will lock horns directly with the BJP here. While Congress has fielded Praveen Kakade, BJP has nominated Karan Deotale. Warora Assembly constituency was left vacant after the sitting Congress MLA Pratibha Dhanorkar resigned following her victory in the Lok Sabha elections. 

Past results 

Warora, part of Chandrapur district, has been a politically significant constituency since its creation in 2008 following delimitation. Traditionally a Congress stronghold, the constituency has seen fierce battles between the Congress and Shiv Sena, with candidates switching allegiances over the years.

In 2009, Congress's Sanjay Devtale defeated Shiv Sena’s Suresh Dhanorkar, securing 51,904 votes against Dhanorkar's 48,164. However, Dhanorkar turned the tables in 2014, defeating Devtale, who had shifted to the BJP, by a narrow margin of just over 2,000 votes.

The 2019 elections brought another twist as Dhanorkar defected to Congress and supported his wife, Pratibha Dhanorkar, who defeated Devtale, now back with Shiv Sena, by over 10,000 votes.

Maharashtra Assembly election results 2019

Maharashtra Assembly election results 2019 | ECI

Caste and demographics 

The constituency's voter base is a mix of Dalits (12%), tribals (20%), and Muslims (5.5%), with a majority of rural voters (63%) and 37% residing in urban areas. These demographics are likely to play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the elections.

Congress faces internal strife

Although Congress has retained its dominance in Warora, internal conflicts pose a significant challenge. Pratibha Dhanorkar’s faction is reportedly at odds with that of Vijay Wadettiwar, another senior leader in Chandrapur, which could affect voter cohesion.

On the other hand, BJP’s Karan Deotale is looking to capitalise on these divisions and mobilise support across the constituency. While MNS candidate Praveen Sur and other independents are also in the fray, analysts predict a largely bipolar contest.

Who will emerge victorious?

With Congress aiming to maintain its hold and the BJP looking for a comeback, the stakes are higher than ever. As voters weigh their options, this seat promises to be one of the most closely watched in the upcoming Maharashtra elections. 

