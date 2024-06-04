Udaipur Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: BJP's Manna Lal Rawat Takes The Lead- winner, vote share

Udaipur: Manna Lal Rawat from the BJP, one of the key candidates from the Udaipur constituency, is leading the charts. The Udaipur constituency voted 70.32% on April 26, 2024. The live results for the Udaipur constituency will start at 8 AM on June 4th, and we will be updating the same.

The phase two of Lok Sabha elections went into polling on April 26, 2024 (Friday). Rajasthan has total 25 seats 12 of which went to polls on April 19. Remaining 13 were scheduled on April 26 during phase 2. Udaipur is among the top 5 key Rajasthan constituencies that has potential to make a difference to Rajasthan's General Election results. Apart from Banswara and Dausa, Udaipur is the third constituency in Rajasthan that is reserved for Scheduled Tribes. Tribal communities are recognised as indigenous in Udaipur.

Udaipur comprises of eight Vidhan Sabha segments including Gogunda, Jhadol, Kherwara, Udaipur rural, Salumber, Dhariawad, Aspur.

Udaipur Constituency Is Comprised of 8 Vidhan Sabha segments | FPJ

Congress' Tarachand Meena vs BJP's Mannalal Rawat

Udaipur is expected to be a tough battle between Congress' Tarachand Meena vs BJP's Mannalal Rawat. BJP's Arjun Lal Meena has been winning Udaipur seat since past two general elections. This time, BJP has decided to field a new face - Mannalal Rawat, bringing in some sort of discordance within the Rajasthan BJP.

Key candidates of Udaipur constituency in Lok Sabha elections 2024 | FPJ

Observations of previous election results

Congress has had since long a strong hold over the Udaipur Lok Sabha seat of Rajasthan. However since past two general elections BJP's Arjun Lal Meena clinched victory. In 2019, Arjun Lal Meena defeated INC's Raghuveer Meena by a margin of 4,33,734 votes. Arjun Lal Meena had secured 8,71,548 votes in 2019. Similarly in 2014, Arjun Lal Meena had defeated INC's Raghuveer Meena by a margin of 2,34,444. Arjun Lal Meena had secured 6,60,373 votes.

Previous winners of the constituency | FPJ

Past election result of the constituency | FPJ

In 2009, INC's Raghuveer Meena had defeated BJP's Mahavir Bhagoira and in 2004, BJP's Kiran Maheshwari had defeated INC's Girija Vyas.

Counting of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.