 Udaipur Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: BJP Candidate Mannalal Rawat Secures The Seat
Udaipur Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: BJP candidate Mannalal Rawat secures a seat in the Udaipur constituency with prominent numbers.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 06:35 PM IST
Udaipur Lok Sabha Constituency: Mannalal Rawat, BJP, wins against Tarachand Meena, Cong. | FPJ

Udaipur: Mannalal Rawat from the BJP, one of the key candidates from the Udaipur constituency, has won the seat against Tarachand Meena from Congress. The Udaipur constituency voted 70.32% on April 26, 2024. The live results for the Udaipur constituency will start at 8 AM on June 4th, and we will be updating the same.

Mannalal Rawat, a BJP candidate, won the Udaipur seat with a prominent number of 2,61,608 votes against Tarachand Meena, a Congress candidate, in the Lok Sabha Elections of 2024.

Who is Mannalal Rawat?

BJP has given ticket to Mannalal Rawat from Udaipur. He is on RTO post in Udaipur. He has also worked on the post of DTO, ARTO. He is currently serving as Additional Commissioner (RTO Officer) of Rajasthan Transport Department in Jaipur. It is being said that while in government service, he was not participating in public programs. But during his job, he has made a strong hold in the tribal society and tribal area. The tribal society also supports him a lot. In such a situation, BJP has played a big bet on Mannalal Rawat.

Udaipur Constituency

Phase two of the Lok Sabha elections went into polling on April 26, 2024 (Friday). Rajasthan has a total of 25 seats, 12 of which went to the polls on April 19. The remaining 13 were scheduled on April 26 during phase 2. Udaipur is among the top 5 key Rajasthan constituencies that have potential to make a difference to Rajasthan's general election results. Apart from Banswara and Dausa, Udaipur is the third constituency in Rajasthan that is reserved for Scheduled Tribes. Tribal communities are recognised as indigenous in Udaipur.

