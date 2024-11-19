Ralegaon, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Incumbent BJP MLA Ashok Uike To Face Congress’s Vasant Chinduji Purke

FPJ

As Maharashtra gears up for its assembly elections, the Ralegaon (ST) constituency in Yavatmal district is set for an intense political battle. BJP’s incumbent leader Ashok Uike will face a strong challenge from Congress’s Prof. Vasant Chinduji Purke, making the race one of the most watched in the region.

Constituency overview

Ralegaon (ST) is one of the seven assembly segments in the Yavatmal district and is reserved for Scheduled Tribes. It includes the talukas of Ralegaon, Kalamb, and Babhulgaon, all part of the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency. Known as the "Cotton Capital of Maharashtra," the region is a hub for agriculture, particularly cotton and soybean production. The taluka also hosts multiple ginning and pressing units, reflecting its agricultural-industrial blend.

According to the 2011 Census, Ralegaon has a population of 13,766, with males accounting for 51.23% and females 48.77%. The demographic composition highlights its tribal majority, which influences the constituency’s political and developmental priorities.

Past performance

Ashok Uike of the BJP has held the seat for two consecutive terms, winning in both 2014 and 2019. In the 2019 elections, Uike secured 90,823 votes, defeating Congress candidate Vasantrao Purke by a margin of 9,875 votes. The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) also felt its presence, with its candidate Madhav Jhingraji Kohale garnering 10,705 votes.

Maharashtra Assembly election results 2024 | ECI

In 2014, Uike had an even more decisive victory, with 100,618 votes against Purke’s 61,868. This indicates a consistent BJP stronghold in recent years, though Congress has continued to maintain its voter base, suggesting a tight race this time around.

Key issues

The constituency’s economy relies heavily on agriculture, with cotton farming and allied industries central to livelihoods. Key voter concerns include better irrigation facilities, crop support prices, and improved transport and infrastructure. Given the constituency’s tribal reservation status, welfare measures for tribal communities, access to education, and healthcare will also play a significant role in shaping voter preferences.

The upcoming elections mark another chapter in the rivalry between Uike and Purke, both of whom are seasoned politicians with strong grassroots connections. While Uike will leverage his incumbency and the BJP’s broader network, Purke’s challenge reflects Congress’s efforts to reclaim the seat and address pressing local issues.

With both candidates actively engaging with voters, Ralegaon (ST) is poised for a heated contest. Whether the BJP can retain its grip or Congress can stage a comeback remains a question that only the November 20 polling day can answer.